GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.53

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.53 and traded as low as C$45.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$47.41, with a volume of 8,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41.

Insider Activity

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

