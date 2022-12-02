GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.96) to €33.40 ($34.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($38.14) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.11) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

