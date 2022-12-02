genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 1.7%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.10). Approximately 288,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,887,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.10).

genedrive Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.25. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

genedrive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.