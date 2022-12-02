General Electric (GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 25th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

General Electric Price Performance

LON:GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. General Electric has a 52-week low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.49.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.