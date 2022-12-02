GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Achieves Market Cap of $329.98 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $329.98 million and approximately $356,578.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

