George Poste Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Exelixis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.