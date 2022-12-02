Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 96,433 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 96,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,221,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,421,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DNA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

