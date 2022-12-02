Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 96,433 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 96,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,221,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,421,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE DNA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.