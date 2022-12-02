Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,192,454 shares of company stock worth $18,771,645. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

