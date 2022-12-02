Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $17,322,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,920,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,461,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,172,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,332,000 after buying an additional 967,532 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

