Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Global Payments worth $164,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

