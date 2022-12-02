Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $91,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,502. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

