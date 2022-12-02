Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 50.7% in November

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KRMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 8,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,471,000.

