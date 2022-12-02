Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Education ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EDUT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Global X Education ETF has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Global X Education ETF shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.