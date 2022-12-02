Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $422,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

