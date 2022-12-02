Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $474,637.25

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $474,637.25 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

