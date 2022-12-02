GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 3.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 1,014,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 685,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$594.73 million and a PE ratio of -335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.