Goldfinch Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $139,607.17 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,671,118 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

