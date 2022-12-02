Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 120,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.58. 1,932,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,819. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average of $326.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.