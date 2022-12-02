Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 120,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.58. 1,932,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,819. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average of $326.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

