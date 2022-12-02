Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.33), with a volume of 4120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.23).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.35. The firm has a market cap of £32.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,430.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

