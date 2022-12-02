Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 35.2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 35.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. 395,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 165,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.