Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $974,002.23 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 133,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,044.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $9,605,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

