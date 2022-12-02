Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.99

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1088050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VII

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 411,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 7.3% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 370,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

