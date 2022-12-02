Governance OHM (GOHM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $902,770.56

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $902,770.56 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,300.43 or 0.13570259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00507118 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.55 or 0.30844331 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
