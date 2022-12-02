GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Acquires A$84,300.00 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Clive Stiff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.43 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of A$84,300.00 ($56,200.00).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. GrainCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

