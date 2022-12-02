Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 12,495 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 153.4% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 41.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 121.1% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $608.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

