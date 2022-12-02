Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 2,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,440. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,818,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 802,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

