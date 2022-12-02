Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 130.2% in November

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the October 31st total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 on Thursday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.