Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). 631,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,480,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Guild Esports Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.71. The company has a market cap of £7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Guild Esports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.