HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HAVN Life Sciences (HAVLF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.