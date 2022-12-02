HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

