Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Donald C. Campion Sells 2,480 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haynes International by 45.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

