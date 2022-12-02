HC Wainwright Trims Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Target Price to $22.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
