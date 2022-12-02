Head-To-Head Comparison: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% CSG Systems International 3.83% 23.05% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.68 -$36.46 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.86 $72.33 million $1.30 47.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 0 4 0 3.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

