Head to Head Contrast: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -17.83% -15.22% Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.09) -20.00 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -5.00

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Platinum Group Metals and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 307.41%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

