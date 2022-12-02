Head-To-Head Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and EVI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 8.28 -$64.05 million $0.04 123.75 EVI Industries $267.32 million 1.23 $4.09 million $0.35 68.12

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rover Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34% EVI Industries 1.72% 4.24% 2.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Rover Group and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rover Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rover Group and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rover Group beats EVI Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

