Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 79,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,343. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

