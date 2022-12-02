Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 79,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,343. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.70.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
