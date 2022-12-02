Hedera Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.53 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $951.09 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00076430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024093 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05006334 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,097,893.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.