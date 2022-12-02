HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.12

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $4,214.61 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

