HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.80

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $164.66, with a volume of 11494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in HEICO by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $209,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.