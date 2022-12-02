HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €46.00 ($47.42) to €44.00 ($45.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($67.01) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.85) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($44.33) to €41.00 ($42.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,303. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.