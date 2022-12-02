Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 0.8%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.61 ($1.66) and last traded at €1.62 ($1.66). 379,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.63 ($1.68).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

