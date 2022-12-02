Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Sells 22,183 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Herc accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.50% of Herc worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herc Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,576 shares of company stock worth $6,598,129. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.