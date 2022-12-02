Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Sells 34,400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 16.8% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $53,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $389.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.09.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

