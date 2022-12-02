Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

