Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.
