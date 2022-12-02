Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 44,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 164,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

