Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.52 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $204.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

