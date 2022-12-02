Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27.

