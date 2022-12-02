Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

