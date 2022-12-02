Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. KLA makes up 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $390.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.83. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

