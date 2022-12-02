Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $379.72 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $216.38 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

